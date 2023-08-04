What’s open, closed on the Civic Holiday in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Monday will be a day off for many Ontarians as the province celebrates a civic holiday on the first weekend of August 2023.

Unlike most statutory holidays in the province, the August long weekend brings a mixed bag of operating hours for retail, restaurants and services with some open and others closed.

Here’s a list of some common businesses and services that will be open and closed on the civic holiday.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed on Monday.

ATS DARTS: Operating on holiday service hours Monday. All subscription trips, with the exception of dialysis trips, are cancelled for Aug. 7. For more information check out the Hamilton.ca website.

Animal services: Closed on Monday. Tuesday, Aug. 8 – Open regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Open Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GO Transit: Trains and buses are operating on a Saturday schedule.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed.

Hamilton civic museums: Dundurn National Historic Site, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology will be closed on Monday.

Hamilton Farmer’s Market: Closed Monday. Open Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed Sunday and Monday. For information on what services are operating, visit the library’s website at hpl.ca.

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on a regular Sunday/holiday service schedule Monday.

Licensing and Bylaw Services: Licensing and bylaw phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Ontario Works: The program, including Special Supports, will be closed Monday. Phone service will resume on Tuesday.

Parking and Enforcement: Officers will not be enforcing from Sunday until Monday 10 p.m. when enforcement resumes.

Recreation centres: Closed on Monday. Outdoor Pools will be open for regular hours. Arenas are closed Monday.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.

Burlington

Government offices: Local government such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Monday.

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed Monday.

Animal Shelter and Control: Closed Monday. Emergencies can be called into call 905-335-7777.

Recreation centres: Some city pools, splash pads, arenas and community centres will be operating. Indoor pools will have varying hours. Visit burlington.ca/dropinandplay for details. Some outdoor recreation facilities will also be open, weather permitting. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information. Tyandaga Golf Course is open.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed Monday.

Free parking: Available Monday in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage. However, the Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. Parking exemptions are required to park overnight on city streets and for longer than five hours. Visit burlington.ca/parkingexemptions for more.

Burlington Transit: Operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Aug. 7. For real-time bus information and schedules, visit myride.burlingtontransit.ca

Niagara Region

Government offices: City halls, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Monday.

Arenas: Closed except for Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre in St. Catharines.

Child care centres, public health and Provincial Offences Court: Closed Monday.

Community centres: Russell Avenue, Port Weller, Dunlop Drive and West St. Catharines older adult centres are closed Monday.

Garden City Golf Course: Open Monday with first tee time at 7 a.m.

Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm: Open Monday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Lakeside Park Carousel: Open Monday 11 a.m. until 8 p.m

Landfill/waste and recycling drop-off depots: Niagara Road is closed. Bridge Street, Humberstone, Thorold Yard are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meridian Centre: Closed on Monday.

Morningstar Mill: Open Monday during regular hours.

Niagara Regional Transit for St. Catharines; Niagara Falls; Welland: Operating on a holiday schedule Monday. There is neither regional service nor service for Fort Erie.

Parks, recreation and culture services: Administration offices are all closed on Monday.

Splash pads: Open Monday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre: Regular hours on Monday.

St. Catharines Museum; Welland Canals Centre: Both facilities will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Catharines Public Library: Closed Monday.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets will be closed Monday.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, FreshCo and No Frills will be open with reduced hours on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Most locations are open Monday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: Most major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls will be open and have regular hours Monday.

Walmart: Walmarts in the GTHA will be open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: 132 stores across Ontario will be open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. Information on specific store hours can be seen at thebeerstore.ca

LCBO: Stores are open Monday with regular store hours where permitted by local municipalities. Information on specific store hours can be seen at LCBO.com

Tourist destinations

Niagara Falls: Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on Monday, including the Niagara Parks Power Station, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory and all the nature and garden parks and centres.

Hours for Niagara Falls attractions can be seen on the Niagara Parks website.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto: Most Toronto attractions will be open on Monday with some on reduced hours including: