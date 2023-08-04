Bowmanville Hospital Foundation’s campaign for redevelopment sets new fundraising goal

Send this page to someone via email

The Bowmanille Hospital Foundation just announced a new community share goal for the “We Care, We Can” campaign to raise funds for the redevelopment and expansion of the Bowmanville Hospital: $110 million.

The foundation says it’s urgently asking the community for their support

It’s been a long time coming, with the hospital groundbreaking set to fall of 2025. “We have been waiting in our community for 30 plus years for something like this,” said CEO of the Bowmanville Hospital Foundation, Frank Cerisano.

The campaign was launched back in 2019 with a smaller goal set, but since then, costs have gone up.

“When COVID hit, it caused havoc in the marketplace, and charities were also victim to that,” said Cerisano.

“That caused the cost on the expansion and redevelopment of the Bowmanville Hospital to increase to roughly $736 million, and that doesn’t include equipment.”

Cerisano said since then, the goal has been upped to $110 million, and that would now cover hospital equipment.

It also comes at a time when health care in Durham Region is strained. Cerisano said at the moment, the current hospital in Bowmanville has can’t sustain all of the growth and development on the way.

“With that growth comes a need for increased health care, and the Bowmanville Hospital, which is one of five locations of hospital sites that Lakeridge Health sees, is in dire need of an expansion,” said Cerisano.

The new expansion is expected to see more than 100 new beds, a new emergency department, hemodialysis centre, expansion of the Regional Eye Centre, and new rooms and treatment facilities, to accommodate the growth that Durham Region is expected to see.

Donations can be made by visiting www.bowHF.com , or reaching out directly at 905-623-3331.