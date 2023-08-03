Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says some government advertising will continue in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 election.

Stefanson says advertisements on items such as rebate cheques for property taxes and carbon pricing are important, because they inform people who might not have received their cheques.

The opposition New Democrats say the Progressive Conservative government is unfairly using public dollars to promote itself with the election looming.

A provincial law forbids many types of government advertising in the two months before an election — a period called a blackout.

The Tories changed the law in 2021 to allow government departments to continue ad campaigns that are in place before the blackout begins.

NDP justice critic Matt Wiebe says it’s a loophole that gives the Tories an unfair advantage with public dollars.

Story continues below advertisement