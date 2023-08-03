Menu

Economy

Union vote begins on B.C. port deal that could end months-long dispute

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 8:17 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike: 3rd tentative agreement reached in labour dispute'
B.C. port strike: 3rd tentative agreement reached in labour dispute
The International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU) and the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) have reached another tentative deal, marking the third attempt to end the province's port strike. Mackenzie Gray looks back at how the labour dispute reached this point, when workers will vote on the agreement, and what could happen if it doesn't pass.
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada is holding its vote from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow to decide whether to ratify the agreement recommended by negotiators.

Rejection would raise the prospect of more federal involvement in the case, with the Canada Industrial Relations Board directed to impose a deal or binding arbitration on both sides if a negotiated resolution can’t be reached.

The dispute shut down more than 30 port terminals and other sites for 13 days in July.

Eady, who is a partner at Toronto-based firm Paliare Roland, says port workers have to decide if the language in the new deal addresses those issues adequately for members, and it is within their legal rights to reject the agreement because it is ultimately another step toward a settlement under the collective bargaining system.

The union in the port dispute had voted down a previous agreement a week ago in another full membership vote, but no strike action has been taken since a brief stoppage on July 18.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

