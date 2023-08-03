Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Gaming and Liquor Authority’s retail division lost $22.6 million this fiscal year

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2023 2:06 pm
The Saskatchewan government has spent millions of dollars to shutter its remaining liquor stores, resulting in the retailers posting a financial loss this year. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government has spent millions of dollars to shutter its remaining liquor stores, resulting in the retailers posting a financial loss this year. File / Global News
The Saskatchewan government has spent millions of dollars to shutter its remaining liquor stores, resulting in the retailers posting a financial loss this year.

This province says the Saskatchewan Gaming and Liquor Authority’s retail division lost $22.6 million this fiscal year.

Lori Carr, the minister responsible for the authority, says the retailers were not profitable because the Saskatchewan Party government had to spend additional money to close stores and provide severance to employees.

Carr did not say how much the government spent on severance and other closing costs.

Saskatchewan shuttered its remaining 34 government-owned liquor stores in March to exit the retail business.

Despite the retail division losing money, the liquor authority as a whole made $518 million in profit, higher than budgeted.

