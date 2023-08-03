See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan government has spent millions of dollars to shutter its remaining liquor stores, resulting in the retailers posting a financial loss this year.

This province says the Saskatchewan Gaming and Liquor Authority’s retail division lost $22.6 million this fiscal year.

Lori Carr, the minister responsible for the authority, says the retailers were not profitable because the Saskatchewan Party government had to spend additional money to close stores and provide severance to employees.

Carr did not say how much the government spent on severance and other closing costs.

Saskatchewan shuttered its remaining 34 government-owned liquor stores in March to exit the retail business.

Despite the retail division losing money, the liquor authority as a whole made $518 million in profit, higher than budgeted.

Story continues below advertisement