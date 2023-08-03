Saskatoon Ex introduces increased safety measures after bear spray incidents in 2022

The start of the Saskatoon Ex is just days away, and after bear spray incidents overshadowed some of the festivities last year, more safety measures are being put in place.

After tickets are purchased, people will have to go through a metal detector before they can enter the fairgrounds. Bags, strollers, wagons and more will all be searched by security.

“Metal detection is the standard for the live entertainment industry,” SaskTel Centre said in a statement. “The safety of fans and artists is our top priority and by adding this extra precaution, which might take another 30 seconds for fans, it is worth it to keep the environment as safe as possible.”

Prohibited items include skateboards, bear spray, lawn chairs, alcohol and drugs. A full list of prohibited items can be found on the Saskatoon Exhibition website.

Susan Kuzma, the manager of signature events at Prairie Land Park, said the overall security has been increased for the event.

“Every bag will be searched this year and it really is following the other larger events at the SaskTel Centre,” she said. “We want to keep everybody safe and that’s really our goal is to make sure that safety is a top priority within the fair itself.”

Kuzma said a second fence has also been added around the area, rather than just one to prevent people from putting things under the fence and picking them up once they get in.

Saskatoon Police will also have a presence throughout the grounds, similar to every year at the ex.

“Similar to many large events, the Saskatoon Police Service becomes involved in the planning of the Exhibition from a safety perspective very early on,” police said in a statement. “An operational plan was developed and, consistent with past years, involves a visible police presence within the Exhibition grounds to support public safety and ensure adequate police response in the event of an emergency.

“Further, officers will be facilitating the increase in traffic flow through the area to minimize any disruption.”

The Saskatoon Ex runs Aug. 8-13.