Nova Scotia RCMP called in to help with investigation into byelection allegations

Nova Scotia’s chief electoral officer has called in the RCMP to help her investigate the provincial Liberal party’s conduct in the campaign leading up to a byelection Tuesday.

Dorothy Rice says the Liberals are ignoring an order she issued this week requiring the party to remove all signs and campaign materials that contain false statements suggesting a plan is in the works to establish a dump in the riding of Preston.

Under the order, the signs and flyers had to be removed by this morning, but Rice said in a statement today that didn’t happen.

As a result, Rice has started a formal investigation under the provincial Elections Act, which could lead to a referral to provincial prosecutors.

The province’s governing Progressive Conservative party filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia on July 28, saying the misleading material asserts that Premier Tim Houston is doing nothing to stop the plan.

Rice says Elections Nova Scotia must ensure that all campaign messaging is accurate and “truly reflective of the facts.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.