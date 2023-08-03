71-year-old man attacked with a scooter outside Saskatoon apartment

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old man was attacked with a scooter Wednesday evening.

Police said a 25-year-old woman began assaulting the man with a scooter outside an apartment building after 10:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 24th Street East.

Bystanders safely stopped the assault and the man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.