71-year-old man attacked with a scooter outside Saskatoon apartment

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 1:26 pm
Police said a 25-year-old woman began assaulting a 71-year-old man with a scooter outside an apartment building in Saskatoon Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Police said a 25-year-old woman began assaulting a 71-year-old man with a scooter outside an apartment building in Saskatoon Wednesday evening. File / Global News
Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old man was attacked with a scooter Wednesday evening.

Police said a 25-year-old woman began assaulting the man with a scooter outside an apartment building after 10:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 24th Street East.

Bystanders safely stopped the assault and the man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

