Canada

Toronto police release vehicle of interest image in fatal motorcycle crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 12:23 pm
Vehicle of interest. View image in full screen
Vehicle of interest. Toronto Police
Toronto police say they are releasing an image of a vehicle of interest in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash last month.

Emergency crews were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Lynvalley Crescent for a single-vehicle collision after 8:30 p.m. on July 19.

Police had said a 36-year-old man was riding a blue 20026 Suzuki GR1 motorcycle, heading southbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

That motorcyclist lost control and struck a curb, police said. He was ejected from the motorcycle was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The man later died from his injuries in hospital, police said.

In an update on Thursday, two weeks after the crash, investigators said officers are looking to speak to the driver of a vehicle that was seen in the immediate area.

Police said they are looking for the driver of an black older model Honda Accord with a blue Ontario licence plate as this person may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

