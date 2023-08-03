Menu

Canada

Oilers hire Jeff Jackson, McDavid’s longtime agent, as CEO of hockey operations

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 3, 2023 11:06 am
Los Angeles Kings' Sean Durzi (50) and Arthur Kaliyev (34) try to stop Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday April 19, 2023. Player agent Jeff Jackson, whose client list included superstar McDavid, has been named CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Thursday. View image in full screen
Los Angeles Kings' Sean Durzi (50) and Arthur Kaliyev (34) try to stop Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday April 19, 2023. Player agent Jeff Jackson, whose client list included superstar McDavid, has been named CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Thursday. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Oilers have hired Connor McDavid’s longtime agent, Jeff Jackson, as their CEO of hockey operations.

The team announced the move Thursday, saying Jackson will report directly to owner Daryl Katz and work closely with president of hockey operations Ken Holland. Katz called it a big commitment to the organization’s long-term success.

“He brings tremendous industry insight, knowledge and leadership built through a unique career experience that is ideal for this leadership role,” Katz said in a statement. “He understands what it takes to build an elite organization for the modern NHL and will work closely with Ken and our whole team to put the Oilers in the best possible position to win.”

McDavid, the NHL’s reigning MVP who’s widely considered the best hockey player in the world, has three years left on his contract.

“Jeff and I have had a long, fruitful relationship,” McDavid said. “I have witnessed his care, relentlessness and obvious knowledge of the game and industry firsthand. I look forward to working with Jeff in his new role and am excited about what this means for the future of the Oilers.”

Wasserman Hockey executive vice president Judd Moldaver takes over as McDavid’s agent with Jackson joining the Oilers. Moldaver also represents Toronto Maple Leafs star and 2022 MVP Auston Matthews.

Jackson, 58, practiced law after his hockey playing career and spent time with the Maple Leafs before opening his own agency in 2010.

“I can’t think of a more exciting franchise to join or a better opportunity for me to put into practice everything I have learned during the past three decades in and around the NHL,” Jackson said. “I am very appreciative of the opportunity to help lead such a storied NHL franchise.”

Hockey Hall of Famer and former Edmonton defenseman Paul Coffey will assist Jackson in his new role.

The Oilers will hold a news conference with Jeff Jackson and Ken Holland at 2 p.m. Thursday. 630 CHED will broadcast live from the Hall of Fame Room at Rogers Place starting at noon with Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer. Reid Wilkins, host of Inside Sports, will broadcast live from the press conference and provide commentary on the leadership changes.

LISTEN:

–With files from Stephanie Swensrude, 630 CHED

HockeyEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersoilersConnor McDavidJeff Jacksonedmonton oilers ceo of hockey operations
© 2023 The Associated Press

