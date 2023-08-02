Menu

Tornado warning issued as severe thunderstorms sweep across central Alberta

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 8:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, August 2, 2023'
Edmonton weather forecast: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Here's Phil Darlington's Wednesday, August 2, 2023 evening weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.
Severe thunderstorms that developed in the Alberta foothills are moving east across the Prairies Wednesday night, and Environment Canada said one of those storms is possibly producing a tornado.

Tornado warning

Environment Canada first issued the tornado warning around 6:30 p.m. for south-central Alberta.

As of just before 7:30 p.m., the storm was located west of Alder Flats and was moving east at 40 km/h.

Communities in the path include: Alder Flats and Buck Lake.

Environment Canada said other affected communities included Clearwater County, O’Chiese 203 First Nation,, Sunchild 202 First Nation and Wetaskiwin County No. 10.

The previous communities in the path of the possible tornado included Wolf Lake, Cynthia, Brazeau Dam and parts of Brazeau County, O’Chiese and Sunchild First Nations, Drayton Valley, Breton and Winfield.

The thunderstorm was initially said to be capable of producing up to baseball-size hail, however as the evening progressed, that was downgraded to golf-ball size hail.

The weather agency said this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions:

  • Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet
  • Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can
  • As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris

Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches

Advisories were issued earlier Wednesday as weather conditions became favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Alberta Emergency Alerts began coming out just after 6 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, as well as tornado watches, were in effect for several areas of central Alberta to the south, west and north of Edmonton.

Just after 7 p.m., the city of Edmonton was also placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Another different storm cell from the one possibly producing the tornado developed in Yellowhead County around 7:30 p.m.

Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking a severe  storm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

This thunderstorm was located 20 km southeast of Edson and is moving northeast at 40 km/h.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

Tornado watches were also issued just after 6 p.m. by Environment Canada for Leduc County, Ponoka County and the County of Wetaskiwin.

In included areas in and around the communities of Devon, Calmar, Drayton Valley, Warburg, Breton, Thorsby, Rimbey, Crestomere and Pigeon Lake.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

Environment CanadaEdmonton weatherAlberta weatherTornadoSevere WeatherSevere ThunderstormTornado WarningAlberta Emergency AlertSevere Thunderstorm WarningAlberta TornadoSevere ThunderstormsAlberta tornado warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

