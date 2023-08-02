Tornado warning issued as severe thunderstorms sweep across central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Severe thunderstorms that developed in the Alberta foothills are moving east across the Prairies Wednesday night, and Environment Canada said one of those storms is possibly producing a tornado.

Tornado warning

Environment Canada first issued the tornado warning around 6:30 p.m. for south-central Alberta.

As of just before 7:30 p.m., the storm was located west of Alder Flats and was moving east at 40 km/h.

Communities in the path include: Alder Flats and Buck Lake.

Environment Canada said other affected communities included Clearwater County, O’Chiese 203 First Nation,, Sunchild 202 First Nation and Wetaskiwin County No. 10.

Supercell becoming sculpted. High precipitation. Take this storm seriously. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/atrfGq75WT — Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) August 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The previous communities in the path of the possible tornado included Wolf Lake, Cynthia, Brazeau Dam and parts of Brazeau County, O’Chiese and Sunchild First Nations, Drayton Valley, Breton and Winfield.

The thunderstorm was initially said to be capable of producing up to baseball-size hail, however as the evening progressed, that was downgraded to golf-ball size hail.

Storm has become less organized. Strong winds and large hail still a risk. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Gko004XrIC — Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) August 3, 2023

The weather agency said this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris

Severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado watches

Advisories were issued earlier Wednesday as weather conditions became favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Emergency Alerts began coming out just after 6 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, as well as tornado watches, were in effect for several areas of central Alberta to the south, west and north of Edmonton.

Just after 7 p.m., the city of Edmonton was also placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.

City of #Edmonton under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. The storm which as of 7:30 is just west of Alder Flats is heading east at 40Km/h. #YEG #abstorm pic.twitter.com/5o3pkwtoSH — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) August 3, 2023

Another different storm cell from the one possibly producing the tornado developed in Yellowhead County around 7:30 p.m.

Environment Canada said its meteorologists were tracking a severe storm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

Story continues below advertisement

This thunderstorm was located 20 km southeast of Edson and is moving northeast at 40 km/h.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

Tornado watches were also issued just after 6 p.m. by Environment Canada for Leduc County, Ponoka County and the County of Wetaskiwin.

In included areas in and around the communities of Devon, Calmar, Drayton Valley, Warburg, Breton, Thorsby, Rimbey, Crestomere and Pigeon Lake.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…