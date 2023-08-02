How much does it cost for a day at Queen City Ex?

Send this page to someone via email

It is officially time to head down to the Queen City Ex, as the front gates opened Wednesday for the week. But just how much will it cost to hope on a few rides with your family or friends?

Tim Reid, the president and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), said ticket prices for the ex are up compared to last year. Day passes, for example, are up seven per cent from last year.

Passes are $16 if you pre purchased, or $20 at the gate. Family gate passes, which cover two adults and two children under 13, will cost $68.

“Things have been a little bit tougher than they’ve been in the past,” Reid said.

Next are tickets for games and rides. One ticket costs $1, with most rides needing five or six tickets to ride. Fairgoers can also purchase a $73 day pass for the rides.

While official numbers aren’t yet available, Reid said despite the increase in costs, people are showing up in large numbers.

“Our presale tickets are up about 13 per cent year over year,” Reid said. “(On Tuesday) we saw our single largest day of ticket sales in the history of our event from a pre-sale standpoint.”

For Cecil Boone and his family, the rising costs were worth it to experience the fair for the first time as an entire family.

It cost him nearly $200 to get into the fair and purchase tickets for rides. Add in two slushies for $16, plus tip, and it can hurt the wallet.

“I personally don’t think it was worth it, but the kids had fun so it was worth it for them,” he said.

For those looking to save a little bit of money, there will be free gate admission on Sunday, followed by a free pancake breakfast.