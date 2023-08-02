Menu

Canada

Missing man from The Pas last seen June 15, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 4:51 pm
Missing person Arthur Ducharme. View image in full screen
Missing person Arthur Ducharme. The Pas RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they’re “very concerned” about the safety of a man from The Pas who hasn’t been seen for more than a month.

Arthur Ducharme, 32, was last seen by family on June 15, and was formally declared missing on Friday afternoon.

Police said they believe Ducharme was in Swan River for work at one point during that period, but he was uncharacteristically out of contact with family, and didn’t return to The Pas on July 20 as expected.

He’s described as 5’10” and 157 lbs with short black hair and amber, green eyes. He can also be identified by his tattoos, including the names ‘Colby’ and ‘Arthur’ on his forearms, as well as a large scar on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

