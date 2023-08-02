Menu

Canada

N.S. Supreme Court orders YouTuber to pay $175,000 for defaming Egyptian diplomat

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2023 12:16 pm
A Halifax-based YouTuber has been ordered to pay $175,000 for defamatory statements made against an Egyptian diplomat, though Nermine Adel Khalil claims she has no intention of paying, nor ceasing her comments. A gavel is seen ahead of a House of Commons committee meeting on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Monday, April 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld View image in full screen
A court has ordered a Halifax YouTuber to pay $175,000 for defamatory statements made against an Egyptian civil servant.

But Nermine Adel Khalil says she has no intention of paying or ceasing her comments.

Nova Scotia’s Supreme Court ruled that Khalil, a former Egyptian national who is now a Canadian citizen, defamed Nashwa Abdelhamid Mohamed Abdelkader in YouTube videos and threatened violence against her more than once.

Justice Gail Gatchalian says Khalil continued to make these statements on her YouTube channel, which has more than 100,000 followers, even after the lawsuit was filed last fall.

The judgment says Khalil filed a brief statement of defence denying Abdelkader’s allegations but she did present evidence to counter them.

Gatchalian awarded Abdelkader $100,000 in general damages, $50,000 in aggravated damages and $25,000 in punitive damages.

Story continues below advertisement

Khalil, who represented herself during court proceedings, said today she intends to appeal, while Abdelkader’s lawyers did not immediately return a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023

Nova ScotiaNova Scotia Supreme CourtNS Supreme CourtYoutuberns judgedefamatoryhalifax youtuberhalifax youtuber defamationnashwa abdelhamid mohamed abdelkadernermine adel khalil
© 2023 The Canadian Press

