Canadian Olympic memorabilia, national gymnastics medals stolen from athlete’s home in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a thief stole at least 13 medals and countless Olympic memorabilia from a Canadian gymnast.

Police say they were notified on July 4 about the theft from a home in the Township of Chatsworth, Ont.

Among the items stolen are several Canadian national championship medals for gymnastics, other international competition medals, and some for Ontario provincial championship awards.

Police say the thief also took memorabilia, including national and Olympic Gymnastics team clothing and uniforms for Team Canada, framed enlargements of the 1992 Olympics, and national souvenirs from several international competitions between 1982 to 1993, among other items taken.

Police would not confirm whether the victim was a former Team Canada gymnastics team member but did confirm all of the items taken were for gymnastics and belonged to the person whose home they were stolen from.

View image in full screen Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a theft stole at least 13 medals and countless Olympic memorabilia from a Canadian gymnast in Chatsworth, Ont. Supplied by OPP

Stolen medals:

1988 Canadian National Championship

1986 Elite Canada Competition

1984 Ontario Provincial Championships

1989 National Championships

1992 Yeomen Gymnastics Classic

1987 Canadian National Gymnastics Championships (Winnipeg)

1991 Canadian National Gymnastics Championship (Saskatoon)

Queens University Golden Gales

1985 National Championships (Vancouver)

1989 Ljubljana Yugoslavia Beam

1992 Ontario Gymnastics Championships

1990 Canadian National Championships (Halifax)

1988 Kraft International Competition (London, England)

Stolen Memorabilia:

National and Olympic Gymnastic Team clothing and uniforms

T-shirts, tracksuits, winter coat, red and white Canadian tracksuit (arena brand)

Light blue long coat and a long red coat

Framed enlargements 1992 Olympics

Wood burned gymnast wood plate from Ljubljana, Yugoslavia

National souvenirs from China, Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, Australia, Austria, France, Belgium, Germany, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, England, Lichtenstein, 1982-1993

one box of 1992 Olympic memorabilia

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are asking that anyone who has any information about the theft contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

