Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian Olympic memorabilia, national gymnastics medals stolen from athlete’s home in Ontario

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 12:22 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a thief stole at least 13 medals and countless Olympic memorabilia from a Canadian gymnast.

Police say they were notified on July 4 about the theft from a home in the Township of Chatsworth, Ont.

Among the items stolen are several Canadian national championship medals for gymnastics, other international competition medals, and some for Ontario provincial championship awards.

Police say the thief also took memorabilia, including national and Olympic Gymnastics team clothing and uniforms for Team Canada, framed enlargements of the 1992 Olympics, and national souvenirs from several international competitions between 1982 to 1993, among other items taken.

Police would not confirm whether the victim was a former Team Canada gymnastics team member but did confirm all of the items taken were for gymnastics and belonged to the person whose home they were stolen from.

Story continues below advertisement
Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a theft stole at least 13 medals and countless Olympic memorabilia from a Canadian gymnast in Chatsworth, Ont. View image in full screen
Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a theft stole at least 13 medals and countless Olympic memorabilia from a Canadian gymnast in Chatsworth, Ont. Supplied by OPP

Stolen medals:

  • 1988 Canadian National Championship
  • 1986 Elite Canada Competition
  • 1984 Ontario Provincial Championships
  • 1989 National Championships
  • 1992 Yeomen Gymnastics Classic
  • 1987 Canadian National Gymnastics Championships (Winnipeg)
  • 1991 Canadian National Gymnastics Championship (Saskatoon)
  • Queens University Golden Gales
  • 1985 National Championships (Vancouver)
  • 1989 Ljubljana Yugoslavia Beam
  • 1992 Ontario Gymnastics Championships
  • 1990 Canadian National Championships (Halifax)
  • 1988 Kraft International Competition (London, England)
Trending Now

Stolen Memorabilia:

  • National and Olympic Gymnastic Team clothing and uniforms
  • T-shirts, tracksuits, winter coat, red and white Canadian tracksuit (arena brand)
  • Light blue long coat and a long red coat
  • Framed enlargements 1992 Olympics
  • Wood burned gymnast wood plate from Ljubljana, Yugoslavia
  • National souvenirs from China, Hong Kong, Korea, Macau, Australia, Austria, France, Belgium, Germany, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, England, Lichtenstein, 1982-1993
  • one box of 1992 Olympic memorabilia

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are asking that anyone who has any information about the theft contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tokyo Olympics: Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada’s most decorated Summer Games athlete'
Tokyo Olympics: Penny Oleksiak becomes Canada’s most decorated Summer Games athlete
TheftOlympicsTeam Canadagrey bruce OPPGymnastics CanadaChatsworthCanada Gymnasticscanada olympics team1992 OlympicsCanadian National Gymnastics Championshipmedal theftolympic athlete medals stolen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices