Health

Warman Primary Health Centre set to open in Sask., will use nurse practitioners

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 11:14 am
A new primary health center will be open in Warman, Sask. next week. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). View image in full screen
A new primary health center will be open in Warman, Sask. next week. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). RVS
The Warman Primary Health Centre will be open next week with the Saskatchewan government marking the occasion.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said health services at the centre will be offered by nurse practitioners, and will include things like:

  • general health assessments, physical examinations and ordering of diagnostic tests
  • diagnosis and treatment of common acute illnesses and injuries
  • chronic disease management, including diabetes, hypertension and asthma
  • immunizations and vaccinations for both children and adults
  • prescribing medications and prescription renewals
  • women’s health services, including exams and family planning
  • health promotion and disease prevention counselling
  • mental health support and counselling
  • referrals to specialists and other healthcare providers

“This new primary care centre will provide the community with additional options close to home, resulting in continuous and timely access to a range of health services,” said Terry Jenson, MLA for Martensville-Warman said.

“Our government made a commitment to expanding health services in Warman and the opening of this facility is a major step forward in fulfilling that promise.”

Appointments at the centre can be booked by calling the clinic at 306-844-4380, beginning Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

“This health centre aligns with our key priorities and commitment in ensuring Saskatchewan residents receive the best health care as close to home as possible,” said Andrew Will, chief executive of Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“Residents in Warman and the surrounding area will have expanded access to treatment and diagnosis, as well as have ongoing monitoring and support from their local care team.”

The clinic will have limited appointments available, with availability building over the coming months.

