Warman Primary Health Centre set to open in Sask., will use nurse practitioners

The Warman Primary Health Centre will be open next week with the Saskatchewan government marking the occasion.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said health services at the centre will be offered by nurse practitioners, and will include things like:

general health assessments, physical examinations and ordering of diagnostic tests

diagnosis and treatment of common acute illnesses and injuries

chronic disease management, including diabetes, hypertension and asthma

immunizations and vaccinations for both children and adults

prescribing medications and prescription renewals

women’s health services, including exams and family planning

health promotion and disease prevention counselling

mental health support and counselling

referrals to specialists and other healthcare providers

“This new primary care centre will provide the community with additional options close to home, resulting in continuous and timely access to a range of health services,” said Terry Jenson, MLA for Martensville-Warman said.

“Our government made a commitment to expanding health services in Warman and the opening of this facility is a major step forward in fulfilling that promise.”

Appointments at the centre can be booked by calling the clinic at 306-844-4380, beginning Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

“This health centre aligns with our key priorities and commitment in ensuring Saskatchewan residents receive the best health care as close to home as possible,” said Andrew Will, chief executive of Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“Residents in Warman and the surrounding area will have expanded access to treatment and diagnosis, as well as have ongoing monitoring and support from their local care team.”

The clinic will have limited appointments available, with availability building over the coming months.