Canada

WestJet, Flair expand service out of B.C. for winter sun destinations

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 6:46 pm
We're getting a clearer idea of where Canadians will be able to fly to find sun and warmth this winter. Discount carrier Flair Airlines announcing its winter plans Tuesday.
WestJet is expanding its service in Abbotsford, B.C., adding direct flights to two popular Mexican destinations.

The company said Tuesday that passengers will soon be able to fly directly to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos from Abbotsford starting in December.

The routes will operate twice a week and once a week respectively.

The company said it is also adding more services from Abbotsford to Edmonton and Calgary.

Flights to Calgary will run daily year-round and flights to Edmonton will run five days a week.

The additions are meant to help soften the absorption of the former ultra-low-cost airline Swoop into WestJet’s main operations.

Meanwhile, discount carrier Flair Airlines announced its winter plans today by offering daily service from Vancouver to Cancun starting this winter.

In addition, the company will be offering twice-weekly service from Victoria to Las Vegas.

Flair will be up against WestJet subsidiary Sunwing, which offers package deals and legacy carriers such as Air Canada.

