Toronto attempts to reel in noisy Yonge-Dundas Square buskers

From the bright lights and signage to the throngs of people, a trip through Toronto’s bustling Yonge-Dundas Square can be an assault of the senses, and after a request from those living and working in the area, the city is attempting to quell at least a portion of the daily din.

The city requires permits for all buskers who want to perform in Toronto and this year, and has issued more that 250 of them at a cost of $49. Those permits don’t cover amplified noise, like speakers or sound systems, yet many unlicensed performers do.

Toronto-Centre city councillor Chris Moise recently brought a motion before city council to address the issue at the request of the local BIA, neighbourhood residents association, and Eaton Centre owners Cadillac Fairview.

“Most of the people who use the square actually do so legally,” he said, “but there are those who don’t.”

View image in full screen Complaints from businesses prompted the city to erect signs detailing Toronto bylaws for busking and amplification. Matthew Bingley/Global News

Signs were recently erected on the southwest corner of the square, reinforcing what isn’t allowed under city bylaws. Moise said the intention of the signs is not only to inform those who remain unaware of the rules, but to assist officers who may need to refer to them while attending complaints.

“They can actually point to the sign and say, ‘The activity that you’re participating in is not allowed,'” Moise said.

Moise underlined the issue is not with street performances, but those who cause an unacceptable level of noise with amplification. “I don’t think it’s fair for one contingent of people can use amplified equipment to drown out every other activity in the area, especially people who have permits,” he said.

View image in full screen City Councillor Chris Moise said its unfair to businesses and buskers who have permits to be drowned out by performers making excessive noise. Matthew Bingley/Global News

The head of the city’s Municipal Licensing and Standards division, Carleton Grant, agreed, adding the new signs aren’t part of an official crackdown.

“The only time we really get involved in charges is when it’s egregious and when it’s every day at the same time, or you come back 15 minutes after we ask you to leave,” he said, noting bylaw enforcement is best done through education to encourage compliance.

Still, Grant said so far this year, police have issued six charges and seized a drum set, while the city has issued two charges for illegal busking. “It’s really just finding that balance where people can enjoy the square and busk in a way that isn’t offensive and it just works for everyone,” he said.

Despite the new signage, drummers and speakers were present on a sunny Tuesday afternoon in the square. One man drumming said he had a permit that he was just trying to find a way to pay for his rent, before complaining the city was targeting people trying to earn money as opposed to cracking down on drugs being sold in the nearby square.

Noah Clark, another street performer, also voiced his disgust at the new signage and was carrying on dancing in front of his speaker.

“It’s totally trash, I’m just being honest,” Clarke said. “Music helps brighten up Yonge and Dundas; it brings the tourists. It gives people something to take back to their family and tell them, ‘This is why I love Toronto.'”