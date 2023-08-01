Menu

Crime

B.C. RCMP investigating suspicious death near Kamloops

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 5:59 pm
Paul Lake Road north of Kamloops is closed as police investigate a suspicious death. View image in full screen
Paul Lake Road north of Kamloops is closed as police investigate a suspicious death. Kent Simmonds / CFJC Today
A death near Kamloops is being investigated by the B.C. RCMP, who call the incident suspicious and isolated.

Police say they were alerted of a death along the 600 block of Paul Lake Road on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m.

Officers attended and found the body of a man, with RCMP saying “the circumstances are being treated as suspicious.”

“The death appears to be an isolated incident,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which has taken over the investigation.

Paul Lake Road, located north of Kamloops, is currently closed to traffic as police investigate. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route during the closure.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.

CrimeKamloopsSuspicious DeathBC Interiorsouthern interiorBC RCMPBC deathkamloops suspicious deathPaul Lake RoadSoutheast Major District Crime Unit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

