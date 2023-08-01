B.C. RCMP investigating suspicious death near Kamloops

See more sharing options

A death near Kamloops is being investigated by the B.C. RCMP, who call the incident suspicious and isolated.

Police say they were alerted of a death along the 600 block of Paul Lake Road on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m.

Officers attended and found the body of a man, with RCMP saying “the circumstances are being treated as suspicious.”

“The death appears to be an isolated incident,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which has taken over the investigation.

Paul Lake Road, located north of Kamloops, is currently closed to traffic as police investigate. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route during the closure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.