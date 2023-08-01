Eagle Bluff wildfire: Number of homes on evacuation alert shrinks considerably

Send this page to someone via email

The number of properties on evacuation alert due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire in B.C’s Southern Interior dropped considerably on Tuesday.

Local officials say there are now 487 properties in Osoyoos plus another 482 in the regional district that are under evacuation alert.

All told, that’s 969 properties, or roughly one-third of the 2,635 properties that were under evacuation alert on Monday.

3:15 Good progress made in wildfire burning near Osoyoos

However, despite there being 1,666 fewer homes on evacuation alert, the number of properties on evacuation order stayed nearly the same on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 48 properties in Osoyoos on evacuation order and 143 within the regional district for a total of 191 – down from 192 on Monday.

“We are very happy today to have the positive changes announced to the (evacuation) orders and alerts,” said the mayor of Osoyoos, Sue McKortoff.

“Residents and businesses under evacuation order are reminded to continue to stay out of the area to allow crews to conduct operations safely.”

1:54 Hundreds return home following aggressive wildfire

The blaze, which crossed the border from Washington state into Canada on Saturday, is now sized at 3,044 hectares, up from 1,450 hectares on Monday.

On Sunday, there were 732 properties on evacuation order, though that was downsized by 540 on Monday at noon to 192 properties.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday that there are 50 wildland firefighters on scene, 65 structure personnel, six helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment.

An incident team has also taken conduct of the fire.

0:42 ‘Fire whirl’ forms in Mojave Desert as crews battle California wildfire

BC Wildfire said there was limited growth on Monday, and that the majority of the fire’s activity was on the west and northwest flanks.

Also, similar weather is expected, with sunny conditions and shifting winds.

In the U.S., the Eagle Bluff fire is estimated on Tuesday at 15,349 acres (6,211 hectares).

“Fire crews are still working on internal burns and along the perimeter,” Okanogan County Emergency Management said. “Citizens will continue to see internal smoking and burning in the black area.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Studying the social impacts of wildfire disasters

Earlier Monday, the RDOS issued a reminder to those on evacuation order.

“Residents under evacuation order are reminded to leave the area to allow crews to conduct operations safely,” the regional district said.

“If you choose to stay, please shelter-in-place to avoid interfering with operations.”

The regional district also answered a media question from Monday regarding how many out-of-town fire departments were lending a hand.

The list included: West Kelowna, Naramata, Keremeos, Peachland, Lake Country, Oliver, Willowbrook, Anarchist and Kaleden.

2:02 B.C. wildfires: Rapid growth of Eagle Bluff wildfire