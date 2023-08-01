Bichette just day-to-day after hurting right knee

See more sharing options

TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette is day to day with right knee discomfort.

Bichette left the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles last night.

He seemingly jammed his knee when stopping suddenly while running the basepaths.

An MRI to the 25-year-old’s knee revealed no significant structural damage, just some inflammation.

Blue Jays manager John Schnedier says the team will know more in the coming days.

Bichette leads Toronto with a .321 average this season and 17 home runs.

He has the highest batting average in the American League and fourth best in Major League Baseball.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.