Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Strathcona Resources to go public through $8.6B deal to buy Pipestone Energy

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2023 4:05 pm
Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 2 in Lubmin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept.28, 2022. Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the Eugal gas pipeline (foreground -European Gas Link. () View image in full screen
File photo of pipelines at a gas plant. Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strathcona Resources Ltd. announced Tuesday it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp. as part of a longer-term expansion push.

Calgary-based oil and gas producer Strathcona said the deal will value the combined business at $8.6 billion, with the new company becoming the fifth largest oil producer in Canada.

Strathcona positioned the all-share deal as a way to give Pipestone shareholders a meaningful ownership stake in a large, low-decline rate, oil-weighted producer.

Pipestone shareholders will hold about 9.05 per cent of the pro forma equity in the amalgamated company on a fully-diluted basis.

“We’ve been asked by a lot of folks, ‘Why go public?'” said Adam Waterous, executive chairman of Strathcona’s board of directors, on a conference call.

“When you’re private, it’s a much simpler life. There’s less reporting requirements — but I would also say that our view of actually being public is that the sector, in general, is undervalued.”

Story continues below advertisement

Waterous said that as the sector consolidates, some acquisition targets have signalled they are interested in partnering with Strathcona but want to take shares in a publicly traded company — “hence our desire to become publicly traded.”

“We’re not going public because we think, ‘Wow, look how great prices are.’ In fact, quite the opposite,” he said.

“We think that the sector, generally speaking, presents multiple attractive acquisition opportunities for Strathcona.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We think that the sector, generally speaking, presents multiple attractive acquisition opportunities for Strathcona."

Pipestone COO and interim CEO Dustin Hoffman said the combined company will be well-positioned against other large oil-weighted Canadian producers when it comes to production growth rate, operating netbacks and reserve life.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s energy future report isn’t public and critics say it contains a massive conflict of interest'
Alberta’s energy future report isn’t public and critics say it contains a massive conflict of interest

“This business combination creates a new publicly traded, large-scale, long-life, oil-focused company with a strategic direction centred on combining production growth with a significant free cash flow generation,” Hoffman said on the conference call.

Story continues below advertisement

“This transaction represents the culmination of an ongoing effort by the Pipestone management and board to uncover the optimal strategic and financial direction for our shareholders.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This transaction represents the culmination of an ongoing effort by the Pipestone management and board to uncover the optimal strategic and financial direction for our shareholders."
Trending Now

The combined company will focus on three core areas: Lloydminster heavy oil assets in Saskatchewan, the Cold Lake thermal area in Alberta and the Montney natural gas basin located in Alberta and B.C.

National Bank analyst Dan Payne said in a note that the acquisition marked “a logical conclusion” for Pipestone, which was formed in January 2019 through the merger of privately owned Pipestone Oil Corp. and Blackbird Energy Inc.

“Exposure to the pro-forma business could offer long-term diversity and option value across the basin, with that value to be better distilled upon close and visibility through guidance,” he said.

Pipestone’s board has already approved the arrangement, but shareholders still need to give their OK for the deal. They are to vote on it at a special meeting in late September, with the deal expected to close in early October.

The acquisition is also subject to other conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the approvals of both the TSX and the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Premier asks energy minister to prioritize oil well cleanup'
Premier asks energy minister to prioritize oil well cleanup
OilOil and GasAlberta OilAlberta oil and gasCold LakeStrathcona ResourcesStrathcona Resources Ltd.Calgary energy companyPipestone EnergyPipestone Energy Corp.
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices