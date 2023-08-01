Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Economic corridor’: Manitoba’s CentrePort Canada welcomes new businesses to rail park project

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 3:49 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the construction of a new facility for businesses in the CentrePort Canada Rail Park is a step toward turning the province into a transportation hub. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the construction of a new facility for businesses in the CentrePort Canada Rail Park is a step toward turning the province into a transportation hub. Randall Paul / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s been over a year since the idea of a rail park was penned, but a group of businesses are finally ready to call CentrePort Canada Rail Park their new home.

FastFrate Group, comprising five companies, is working on building up its new facility in the rail park. With an investment of $55 million, the facility is expected to be up and running next year. This makes the group the first to break ground in the rail park — a project that began in 2022 with the hopes of enhancing Manitoba’s trimodal inland port.

While CentrePort makes up thousands of acres within Winnipeg and the RM of Rosser, the rail park is a 665-acre project.

In a press release on Aug. 1, CentrePort said the move to establish a working facility in the park could create more than 150 new jobs within the first year of operation. For president Carly Edmundson, the announcement “marks an important day in CentrePort’s history.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'CentrePort expects to build $100M rail terminal in Winnipeg'
CentrePort expects to build $100M rail terminal in Winnipeg

Premier Heather Stefanson echoed that in Tuesday’s press conference, stating that a new facility and the ongoing work at the rail park is an important economic project for Manitoba.

“Manitoba is in a unique position of being in the middle of North America. Our geography gives us the opportunity to be leading trade corridor,” said Stefanson. “This is just the beginning of creating more good jobs with this economic corridor.”

Trending Now

The rail project is being developed by Focus Equities Inc. In a previous interview with Global News, the company said the plan was to create a rail network that would link three countries — the U.S., Canada and Mexico — together, making it a hot commodity.

“We have worked hard over the last five years to create a rail-served industrial development in order for globally connected companies to thrive in the heart of the continent. Our goal to attract new businesses to Manitoba is being realized,” owner Ken Mariash said in the press release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s CentrePort to break ground on rail park this summer'
Manitoba’s CentrePort to break ground on rail park this summer
North AmericaPortCentrePort CanadaRosserrail parkInlandTrimodal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices