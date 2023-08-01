Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Record-setting month for COSAR with 18 call-outs

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 2:35 pm
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says it was called out 18 times to help the public in July 2023, eclipsing its old monthly call-out record of 12. View image in full screen
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says it was called out 18 times to help the public in July 2023, eclipsing its old monthly call-out record of 12. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a hectic July for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

How busy? Record-setting.

Last month, COSAR was called out 18 times to help the public, eclipsing the old mark of 12 set in July 2021 and May 2022.

Click to play video: 'Crowsnest Pass RCMP locate bodies of 2 missing hikers'
Crowsnest Pass RCMP locate bodies of 2 missing hikers

“The tasks do not include the 1,000-plus hours of training and administration the team performed in July,” the search and rescue agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to COSAR, the call-outs included:

  • Five wilderness searches.
  • Three urban searches for people with dementia.
  • Three mutual-aid calls to assist other search and rescue groups.
  • Six medical rescues.
  • Helping authorities issue evacuation orders during the Knox Mountain fire.
Helping injured hikers or cyclists is a frequent occurrence for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. View image in full screen
Helping injured hikers or cyclists is a frequent occurrence for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Submitted

The search and rescue agency says most requests took place in the Central Okanagan, though it also assisted with searches in Vernon and Rock Creek.

Click to play video: 'B.C. search and rescue teams to get training to handle missing people with dementia'
B.C. search and rescue teams to get training to handle missing people with dementia

With the record-setting month in the rearview mirror, COSAR manager Duane Tresnich issued a public reminder to outdoor enthusiasts: Be prepared.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“A few minutes on (the website) AdventureSmart.ca can mean the difference between life and death,” said Tresnich.

COSAR was established 69 years ago, in 1954, and provides backcountry emergency services from Oyama to Rock Creek and from Merritt to Big White.

Click to play video: 'Search and rescue team warns about dangers of cliff jumping'
Search and rescue team warns about dangers of cliff jumping
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaBC InteriorSearch and Rescuesouthern interiorlake countrypeachlandCOSARcentral okanagan search and rescueCOSAR record setting month
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices