Blue Jays add DeJong from Cardinals

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are sending 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis.

The trade comes one day after Toronto’s all-star shortstop Bo Bichette left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he appeared to injure his right knee.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays had not announced the extent of Bichette’s injury as of Tuesday afternoon.

DeJong has 13 home runs, 32 runs-batted-in and a .233 batting average in 81 games this season.

The 29-year-old has played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the fourth round of the MLB draft in 2015.

In 2019, DeJong hit a career-high 30 home runs and 78 RBIs and was named a MLB all-star.

The Blue Jays designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.