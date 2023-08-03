What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this civic holiday

The civic holiday long weekend is fast approaching, but with it comes some closures for Londoners to keep in mind.
Here’s a list of what is open and closed August 7, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend:
Pharmacy/shopping
- Shoppers Drug Mart will be open as usual.
- All Rexall locations in London will be open on the Civic holiday but some will have reduced hours.
- Westmount Shopping Centre will be open its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Oaks Mall will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and CF Masonville Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 7.
Food and drink
- Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.
- Grocery stores will operate as usual.
- Most LCBO locations will be open August 7.
- Four Beer Store locations in London will be open August 7: 1600 Dundas St. East, 414 Wharncliffe Rd. South, 1199 Oxford St. West and 1080 Adelaide St. North. All will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but the location on Wharncliffe is drive-thru only.
- The Labatt Brewery Retail Store will be open Monday.
Government/public services
- Government offices, including city hall, will be closed.
- Banks will also be closed from Monday.
- Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.
- Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.
- The London Public Library’s Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.
- The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule.
Recreation/entertainment
- London Ribfest is underway in Victoria Park downtown from Aug. 3 to 7.
- The City of London is offering an extensive list of free recreational activities at various community centres and pools. Some require registration and a full list can be found on the city’s website.
- Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open across the city. Call to confirm specific hours.
- Golf courses will be open.
- Boler Mountain is open all weekend.
- The Factory will be open.
- East Park is open as usual.
- London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend.
- Storybook Gardens began is open daily.
- More events can be found on Tourism London’s website.
