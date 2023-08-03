Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this civic holiday

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 8:32 am
A woman behind a door holding a sign that says "Sorry we're closed". View image in full screen
FILE - Woman putting closed sign on glass front door. Luis Alvarez / Getty Images
The civic holiday long weekend is fast approaching, but with it comes some closures for Londoners to keep in mind.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed August 7, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend:

Pharmacy/shopping

  • Shoppers Drug Mart will be open as usual.
  • All Rexall locations in London will be open on the Civic holiday but some will have reduced hours.
  • Westmount Shopping Centre will be open its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Oaks Mall will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and CF Masonville Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 7.

Food and drink

  • Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.
  • Grocery stores will operate as usual.
  • Most LCBO locations will be open August 7.
  • Four Beer Store locations in London will be open August 7: 1600 Dundas St. East, 414 Wharncliffe Rd. South, 1199 Oxford St. West and 1080 Adelaide St. North. All will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but the location on Wharncliffe is drive-thru only.
  • The Labatt Brewery Retail Store will be open Monday.

Government/public services

  • Government offices, including city hall, will be closed.
  • Banks will also be closed from Monday.
  • Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.
  • Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.
  • The London Public Library’s Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.
  • The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule.

Recreation/entertainment

  • London Ribfest is underway in Victoria Park downtown from Aug. 3 to 7.
  • The City of London is offering an extensive list of free recreational activities at various community centres and pools. Some require registration and a full list can be found on the city’s website.
  • Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open across the city. Call to confirm specific hours.
  • Golf courses will be open.
  • Boler Mountain is open all weekend.
  • The Factory will be open.
  • East Park is open as usual.
  • London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend.
  • Storybook Gardens began is open daily.
  • More events can be found on Tourism London’s website.
