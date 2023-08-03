What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this civic holiday

Send this page to someone via email

The civic holiday long weekend is fast approaching, but with it comes some closures for Londoners to keep in mind.

Here’s a list of what is open and closed August 7, as well as what special activities are planned for the long weekend:

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart will be open as usual.

All Rexall locations in London will be open on the Civic holiday but some will have reduced hours.

Westmount Shopping Centre will be open its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., White Oaks Mall will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and CF Masonville Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 7.

Food and drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

Grocery stores will operate as usual.

Most LCBO locations will be open August 7.



Four Beer Store locations in London will be open August 7: 1600 Dundas St. East, 414 Wharncliffe Rd. South, 1199 Oxford St. West and 1080 Adelaide St. North. All will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but the location on Wharncliffe is drive-thru only.

The Labatt Brewery Retail Store will be open Monday.

Government/public services

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed.

Banks will also be closed from Monday.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday.

The London Public Library’s Central branch is the only branch typically open on Mondays but it will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.

The London Transit Commission will operate on a holiday schedule.

Recreation/entertainment