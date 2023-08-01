Menu

Money

National Bank buying SVB’s Canadian commercial loan portfolio

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2023 11:08 am
svb View image in full screen
People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu
National Bank of Canada says it will acquire the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank’s commercial loan portfolio.

The Montreal-based bank says the portfolio it will nab is made up of about $1 billion in loan commitments, of which $325 million are outstanding.

Much of the portfolio is focused on the technology, life science and global fund banking sectors and will be integrated into National Bank’s technology and innovation banking group.

Click to play video: 'SVB collapse: What other US banks are at risk of failing?'
SVB collapse: What other US banks are at risk of failing?

The bank says the deal is subject to closing conditions and must be approved by the Ontario Superior Court, which is supervising the wind up of Silicon Valley Bank in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

National Bank says the deal will likely close in the coming weeks and is not expected to have a material impact on its results.

Silicon Valley Bank, a U.S. financial firm favoured by startups, failed earlier this year, when its clients rushed to withdraw billions of dollars as they feared for the organization’s solvency.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

