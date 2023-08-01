Menu

Canada

Man suffers serious injuries in south end crash: London, Ont. police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 8:02 am
File photo of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision Monday evening in the south end of London, Ont.

Shortly after 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Commissioners Road East and Sheffield Boulevard. Police say the serious collision involved a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.

The area was closed for several hours pending the initial investigation and was reopened early Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

London OntarioLdnontLondon Police ServiceMotorcycleSerious InjuriesSerious collisionCommissioners Road EastSheffield Boulevard
