Man suffers serious injuries in south end crash: London, Ont. police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision Monday evening in the south end of London, Ont.

Shortly after 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Commissioners Road East and Sheffield Boulevard. Police say the serious collision involved a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.

The area was closed for several hours pending the initial investigation and was reopened early Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.