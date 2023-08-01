Man suffers serious injuries in south end crash: London, Ont. police

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision Monday evening in the south end of London, Ont.
Shortly after 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Commissioners Road East and Sheffield Boulevard. Police say the serious collision involved a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
Trending Now
The area was closed for several hours pending the initial investigation and was reopened early Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
More on Canada
- All governments must hold Calgary Stampede accountable after sex abuse settlement: MP
- Quebec trucking company ordered to reinstate driver fired for drinking and driving
- Wave of strikes in Canada could cause ‘knock-on effect’ in other sectors, experts warn
- Band-Aid solution: Justin Trudeau spotted with bandage on forehead in Hamilton
Comments