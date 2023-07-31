Lethbridge International Airshow goes off without a hitch

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge International Airshow soared to new heights in 2023.

The annual family-friendly event flew in a large display of planes, jets, helicopters and aerial performances over the Lethbridge airport from across North America over the weekend.

Organizers say ticket sales were booming just days before the show.

Dallas Harty, president of the Lethbridge International Airshow shared he was elated to see so many people making their way out on to the tarmac.

“It’s great to be back, we’re just tickled pink with the turnout. Its absolutely awesome,” said Harty. “So we’re glad to see this. The smile on my face is with all the people.”

On Saturday, the first day of the airshow, Harty estimated that nearly 6,000 people were in attendance just after 1:00 p.m., with many more making their way through the gate.

Story continues below advertisement

The airshow even attracted pilots from across the border, with U.S resident Tom Larkin making his way up to Canada for the first time to fly his Mini Jet Airshow.

“We’ve gone through Canada to get to Alaska, but this is the first time the Canadians have invited us up,” laughed Larkin. “It’s a wonderful place, love being here in Lethbridge and have had a great time so far.”

The US Air Force even made an appearance, with Levi Streeter, a UH-1N helicopter captain, sharing information about their military aircraft along with their love for the local airshow.

“At the end of the day we’re all just aviation enthusiasts, so being able to interact with people and just stoke that enthusiasm, we love that,” explained Streeter.

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aircraft were also on display, and will be the focus of next year’s show with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the RCAF.

Harty went on to share that a static exhibit of historic military war planes will be on display in 2024, before they return to their normal high-flying schedule in 2025.