Gananoque, Ont. celebrity celebrates 99th birthday

A birthday at any age is cause for celebration.

But when the celebrant has been around for nearly a century, and has had as much of an impact as Charlie Donevan, it becomes an even greater cause for celebration.

“We call him Mr. Gananoque,” says Gananoque, Ont., resident Gordon McFarlane.

“Charlie has been in involved in almost every major event in Gananoque.”

One of those major events was the push to purchase and preserve the Landon Bay hiking trails.

When asked what inspired him to become such a builder in his community, he referenced a speech from his graduation ceremony at Queen’s University.

Those in attendance were challenged to become a “slugger” in life.

“A slugger was a person who made up their mind what they wanted to do and followed through, and was fair in all their dealings,” says Donevan.

And those words stayed with him, and have driven him to lead a life that has touched so many members of the community.

“Rather more than celebrating his 99 years, I think this is a gesture of the gratitude that we have, for the fact that we’ve had 99 years of Mr. Donevan,” says Gananoque mayor John Beddows.

According to his daughter, Mary Donevan, plans are already underway to celebrate her father’s centennial birthday next year.

“We have really exciting plans for next year,” she says.

“We’re going to have our tin boat festival”

But the older Donevan doesn’t want to look too far ahead, and is instead choosing to focus on the present and the moment in front of him.

“Taking it a day at a time, you know?” says Charlie.

Which are words to live by from a man who has done a lot with the time he’s had on this earth.