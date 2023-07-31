SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Reliever Jordan Hicks eager to pitch for Blue Jays

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2023 5:04 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks has arrived in Toronto and is ready to start pitching for the Blue Jays.

He was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to Toronto on Sunday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post

Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson has been placed on the family medical emergency list.

Story continues below advertisement

His son JR was born prematurely earlier this month.

Righty Bowden Francis was recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Jackson says he’s hoping to start pitching for Toronto as soon as tonight when the Blue Jays host the rival Baltimore Orioles.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices