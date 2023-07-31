Reliever Jordan Hicks eager to pitch for Blue Jays

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks has arrived in Toronto and is ready to start pitching for the Blue Jays.

He was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to Toronto on Sunday.

Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson has been placed on the family medical emergency list.

His son JR was born prematurely earlier this month.

Righty Bowden Francis was recalled from the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Jackson says he’s hoping to start pitching for Toronto as soon as tonight when the Blue Jays host the rival Baltimore Orioles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.