Crime

Norway House RCMP make arrests following alleged home invasion

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 5:24 pm
Norway House RCMP have arrested two suspects in connection an alleged home invasion on July 29. View image in full screen
Norway House RCMP have arrested two suspects in connection an alleged home invasion on July 29. Courtesy Norway House RCMP
Norway House RCMP were at the scene of an alleged home invasion that they said resulted in several injuries.

Officers said they received a report of the incident on July 29, at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to them, two male suspects had entered a home in the community and threatened the occupants. One was allegedly armed with a sawed-off rifle and another with a knife.

A fight, said police, resulted in one of the suspects, a 35-year-old man, fleeing the scene on foot. He was later located and arrested without incident, and faces charges of breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Four victims were treated for minor physical injuries and released.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

