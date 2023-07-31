Norway House RCMP make arrests following alleged home invasion

Norway House RCMP were at the scene of an alleged home invasion that they said resulted in several injuries.
Officers said they received a report of the incident on July 29, at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to them, two male suspects had entered a home in the community and threatened the occupants. One was allegedly armed with a sawed-off rifle and another with a knife.
A fight, said police, resulted in one of the suspects, a 35-year-old man, fleeing the scene on foot. He was later located and arrested without incident, and faces charges of breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Four victims were treated for minor physical injuries and released.
An investigation is ongoing.
Trending Now
Manitoba sexual assault suspect rescued from frozen lake by RCMP and arrested
Comments