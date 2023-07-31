Guelph names new manager of economic development and tourism

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph has a new manager of economic development and tourism.

James Goodram comes from the city of Cambridge where he was in charge of implementing large and complex projects, including the launch of the municipal accommodation tax, and played a key role in downtown and urban renewal projects.

In a news release, Goodram was described as having an extensive background in economic development including business attraction, retention and expansion, municipal land development and real estate, small business development, and film industry experience.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Guelph team and collaborating with partners in the community to grow Guelph,” said Goodram in a statement.

Guelph’s deputy CAO Jayne Holmes said: “We look forward to his leadership in supporting and advancing the great work being done to promote Guelph as a destination of choice for both visitors and investors.”

Goodram’s first day as Guelph’s manager of economic development and tourism will be Aug. 14.

He takes over from John Regan who left on May 9.