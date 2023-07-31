Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Committee overseeing N.S. mass shooting recommendations to post regular updates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2023 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Mass Casualty Commission report: Former N.S. justice Linda Lee Oland to chair progress committee'
Mass Casualty Commission report: Former N.S. justice Linda Lee Oland to chair progress committee
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced in Ottawa on Wednesday that retired appeals court justice Linda Lee Oland will be appointed committee chair to monitor the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) report's progress after its release in late March – May 31, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A committee that will oversee the changes recommended by Nova Scotia’s mass shooting inquiry is to meet no more than four times a year and provide updates at least twice a year.

Terms of reference released today by the federal and Nova Scotia governments say the panel will be chaired by retired judge Linda Lee Oland will hold its first meeting in September.

The committee has been granted a three-year term that could be extended, while the chair will serve for one year and is to help find a replacement to serve for the remaining two years.

The joint federal-provincial public inquiry investigated the April 18-19, 2020, mass killing of 22 people and released its final report in March with 130 recommendations to ensure accountability.

At least two representatives from families of victims or survivors of the mass shooting shall sit on the 12-person panel.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Its work is to be carried out with a trauma-informed, victim-centric approach, while discussions and meeting materials can’t be made public without the committee’s approval.

The founding chair is to receive a per diem of $1,250, and committee members are to receive a per diem of $800, while government and police members won’t be paid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.

More on Canada
Mass Shootingnova scotia shootingMass Casualty CommissionNS ShootingLinda Lee OlandMass Casualty Commission Recommendationsmcc recommendations
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices