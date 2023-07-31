Menu

Canada

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in eastern Ontario

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 5:17 pm
OPP shield file image. View image in full screen
OPP shield file image. Global News
A 56-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash southeast of Ottawa near the Ontario-Quebec border.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to Glen Robertson Road in North Glengarry Township on Sunday at around 8 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.

Collision north of Ennismore claims life of Peterborough man: OPP
OntarioOPPMontrealOttawaCar crashEastern OntarioNorth Glengarry township
