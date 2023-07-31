Man dead after single-vehicle crash in eastern Ontario

See more sharing options

A 56-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash southeast of Ottawa near the Ontario-Quebec border.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to Glen Robertson Road in North Glengarry Township on Sunday at around 8 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.