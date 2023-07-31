Menu

Canada

Band-Aid solution: Justin Trudeau spotted with bandage on forehead in Hamilton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2023 4:11 pm
Cities and provinces need to ‘step up’ to find solutions on housing: Trudeau
WATCH ABOVE: Cities and provinces need to ‘step up’ to find solutions on housing: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead.

A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Alison Murphy says the prime minister is fine, and is excited to be on the road connecting with Canadians this week.

Trudeau’s itinerary for Sunday said he was taking some personal time in Ottawa.

His office wouldn’t disclose what activity resulted in the bump.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau ‘hopeful’ about tentative deal reached in B.C. port dispute'
Trudeau ‘hopeful’ about tentative deal reached in B.C. port dispute

Trudeau appeared with the circular bandage during a visit to Hamilton, where he announced spending of $64 million by the federal government and the city to build and repair 214 homes in the area.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

