Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquitoes in the York Region have tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials say.

On Monday, the Regional Municipality of York said one mosquito trap tested positive for the West Nile virus in Markham in the Bayview Avenue and John Street area.

“While enjoying the outdoors, residents are reminded to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the chance of getting West Nile virus,” Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s medical officer of health said in a statement.

“Mosquito activity varies from year to year. It is important to know not all mosquitoes carry West Nile virus and the risk to residents remains very low.”

The municipality said to clean up stagnant water such as bird baths, flower pots, pool covers and clogged eavesroughs, and to ensure window screens on your home are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Officials also said people should cover up when they are outside and use insect repellent that contains DEET or icaridin.

“Wear light-coloured protective clothing, including pants and long-sleeved shirts,” a news release read.

According to the York Region website, those who get West Nile could experience flu-like symptoms including fever, muscle weakness, a stiff neck, confusion, severe headache and sudden sensitivity to light. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should seek medical attention.

“For a very rare few, the virus causes serious neurological illness including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain),” the website read. “About four out of five people who are infected with West Nile virus do not show any signs of illness.”