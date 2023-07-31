Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 3:50 pm
FILE - Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City, Aug. 26, 2019. View image in full screen
FILE - Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mosquitoes in the York Region have tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials say.

On Monday, the Regional Municipality of York said one mosquito trap tested positive for the West Nile virus in Markham in the Bayview Avenue and John Street area.

“While enjoying the outdoors, residents are reminded to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce the chance of getting West Nile virus,” Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region’s medical officer of health said in a statement.

“Mosquito activity varies from year to year. It is important to know not all mosquitoes carry West Nile virus and the risk to residents remains very low.”

The municipality said to clean up stagnant water such as bird baths, flower pots, pool covers and clogged eavesroughs, and to ensure window screens on your home are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also said people should cover up when they are outside and use insect repellent that contains DEET or icaridin.

Trending Now

“Wear light-coloured protective clothing, including pants and long-sleeved shirts,” a news release read.

According to the York Region website, those who get West Nile could experience flu-like symptoms including fever, muscle weakness, a stiff neck, confusion, severe headache and sudden sensitivity to light. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should seek medical attention.

“For a very rare few, the virus causes serious neurological illness including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain),” the website read. “About four out of five people who are infected with West Nile virus do not show any signs of illness.”

More on Health
York RegionMarkhamMosquitoesWest NileWest Nile mosquitoeswest nile markhamwest nile york region
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices