Vehicle access to Toronto’s High Park from Bloor Street set to end

Toronto’s High Park is set to see fewer cars as the city rings in new changes set to take effect in early August.

On Monday, city staff began work that will stop cars from entering the park via Bloor Street West beginning Aug. 5. Cyclists and pedestrians will still be able to use the gate.

The park is already closed to cars on Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays, something the city said would continue.

The changes implemented from Aug. 5 will also see bike lanes added to Centre Road and Colborne Lodge Drive, while parking will be reduced. A designated pickup and dropoff zone will be built, the city said.

While it will be harder to drive in the park, the city is not ending vehicular access altogether. Officials told Global News access will still be provided to the Children’s Garden, Lodge Driuvwe and Spring Road parking for drivers.

The main entrance at Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard will be open on weekdays.