2 Manitoba 18-year-olds die in highway crash

Two 18-year-olds are dead after a car hit a utility pole in the RM of St. Clements, Man., on Sunday evening.

Selkirk RCMP say around 11 p.m. on July 30, a car of four was driving down Henderson Highway north of Highway 44 when it lost control and crashed into a ditch, rolled and hit a pole.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements, and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Tyndall, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a press release states.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

Selkirk RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.