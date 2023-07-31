Edmonton animal rescue ‘in crisis’ with more than 450 animals in care

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton-based animal rescue says it is in crisis with an abundance of animals needing to be adopted and “ceaseless” requests to help abandoned animals.

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) said it was called to help with an abandoned dog in Athabasca County who had recently had puppies, as well as a dog near Lloydminster that had been shot and left at a rural intersection.

“Too many pets like these are being abandoned,” said SCARS.

The rescue said it has more than 450 animals in care – more than double what it typically has – and fears not being able to help with these emergencies.

A raffle that was set up to raise money for veterinarian bills is not doing well, either, SCARS said.

“The funds raised help cover the cost of veterinary expenses for dogs like Ken who was sent to Guardian Veterinary Services for surgery related to bullet fragments in his back and two of his legs,” said Amanda Annetts, foster home supervisor for SCARS.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the SCARS website.