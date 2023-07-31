Menu

Manitoba arts, culture, sport, community groups to share $50M slice of fund

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 2:30 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson waits to start a meeting with Canada’s premiers, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
More than 500 arts, sports and culture projects across Manitoba will be getting a financial boost through the government’s latest round of arts funding, Premier Heather Stefanson announced Monday.

Nearly $50 million from the province’s Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund, established last year, will be divvied among 545 large, small and community projects after applications were reviewed from the quarterly intake period.

“Investing in the spaces that Manitobans and their families use and enjoy is how we build stronger communities,” Stefanson said in a press release.

The fund, worth $100 million, was supposed to be distributed over three years but the province announced in March it will be handed out in two.

The ACSC fund has doled out cash to 942 projects since it was launched.

