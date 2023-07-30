Menu

Canada

Fatal Sunday on Quebec water: 2 drown in separate incidents and 1 person missing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2023 6:44 pm
A man in his 50s and a 91-year-old woman drowned in separate incidents on Sunday, and authorities are searching for a man in his 30s who disappeared after jumping into a river. View image in full screen
A man in his 50s and a 91-year-old woman drowned in separate incidents on Sunday, and authorities are searching for a man in his 30s who disappeared after jumping into a river. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Two people drowned in separate accidents on Sunday, while police continue to look for a missing swimmer in a third incident.

A man in his 50s from Chateau-Richer, which sits about 25 kilometres east of Quebec City, died in the early afternoon after he was found unresponsive near a body of water.

Provincial police spokeswoman Camille Savoie says the victim was on a paddle board when he fell into the water, and resuscitation efforts failed to revive him.

At around the same time, a 91-year-old woman drowned in a swimming pool in the Loretteville area of Quebec City.

First responders tried to revive her with a defibrillator, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for a man in his 30s who disappeared after jumping into the Rouge River in the municipality of Huberdeau near Mont-Tremblant.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

