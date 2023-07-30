Canada’s Summer McIntosh claims double gold in world swim championship

See more sharing options

Summer McIntosh became a double gold medallist at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, with Sunday’s victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley.

After winning the 200-metre butterfly earlier in the championship, the 16-year-old from Toronto clocked four minutes, 27.11 seconds, finishing ahead of silver medallist Katie Grimes of the U.S. at four minutes, 31.41 seconds.

Jenna Forrester of Australia won bronze in four minutes, 32.30 seconds.

McIntosh also helped Canada claim bronze in the women’s 4 x 100 medley relay behind gold-medallist United States and runner-up Australia.

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Sophie Angus of Weston, Conn., and Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., also raced Sunday’s final.

Calgary’s Ingrid Wilm and Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., raced for Canada in the relay’s heats.

