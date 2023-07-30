Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Summer McIntosh claims double gold in world swim championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2023 12:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s women continue winning streak with 1st gold, bronze medals'
Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s women continue winning streak with 1st gold, bronze medals
Canada's women continue to bring home victories at the Tokyo Olympics, with Margaret Mac Neil earning the country its first gold medal with her swimming performance at the 100-metre butterfly and Jessica Klimkait winning bronze in judo. Crystal Goomansingh has the update on what's still to come in the latest day of the Games – Jul 26, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Summer McIntosh became a double gold medallist at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, with Sunday’s victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley.

After winning the 200-metre butterfly earlier in the championship, the 16-year-old from Toronto clocked four minutes, 27.11 seconds, finishing ahead of silver medallist Katie Grimes of the U.S. at four minutes, 31.41 seconds.

Jenna Forrester of Australia won bronze in four minutes, 32.30 seconds.

McIntosh also helped Canada claim bronze in the women’s 4 x 100 medley relay behind gold-medallist United States and runner-up Australia.

Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., Sophie Angus of Weston, Conn., and Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., also raced Sunday’s final.

Calgary’s Ingrid Wilm and Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivieres, Que., raced for Canada in the relay’s heats.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Team Canada’s female Olympic swim team talks making a splash in Tokyo'
Team Canada’s female Olympic swim team talks making a splash in Tokyo
SportsGoldSwim16-year-oldSummer McIntoshWorld Aquatics Championshipsgold metallist
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices