Blue-green algae health warnings issued for 3 lakes in Nicola region

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Interior Health has issued a health warning for blue-green algae blooms on three lakes west of the Okanagan.

The health advisory says blooms are present on Nicola, Douglas and Chapperon lakes, and that users face a risk of exposure to cyanobacterial toxin.

“Water samples taken on July 26 from each lake tested positive for the cyanobacterial toxin,” said Interior Health.

4:40 Climate change making blue-green algae worse in Alberta

According to IH, cyanobacteria can produce several types of toxin that can be poisonous to people, pets and livestock. Exposure to cyanobacteria toxin can occur through ingestion of or contact with contaminated water.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, algae blooms can remain in a water body for weeks to months.

Interior Health is advising to use the water in those lakes at this time.

It also added these tips:

If you obtain drinking water from the lake, you should use an alternate source, such as bottled water.

Boiling affected lake water will not remove the toxin.

Use an alternate source of drinking water for pets and livestock.

Do not swim in the water and avoid recreational activities such as, boating and waterskiing.

If your skin is exposed to contaminated water, rinse off with clean water immediately.

Exposure can result in symptoms that are visible shortly afterwards.

Symptons include dizziness, cramps, diarrhea, skin rash and mouth blisters.

For more information, visit HealthLinkBC or the province’s algae watch page.

Interior Health also has on its website a list of beach closures.