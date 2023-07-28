Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blue-green algae health warnings issued for 3 lakes in Nicola region

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 8:04 pm
Click to play video: 'What You Need to Know About Blue Green Algae'
What You Need to Know About Blue Green Algae
WATCH: Elizabeth Montgomery, Environmental Specialist with HRM, joins us to remind lake-goers how to spot blue green algae to ensure you and your pets are safe this Summer. – Jul 13, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Interior Health has issued a health warning for blue-green algae blooms on three lakes west of the Okanagan.

The health advisory says blooms are present on Nicola, Douglas and Chapperon lakes, and that users face a risk of exposure to cyanobacterial toxin.

“Water samples taken on July 26 from each lake tested positive for the cyanobacterial toxin,” said Interior Health.

Click to play video: 'Climate change making blue-green algae worse in Alberta'
Climate change making blue-green algae worse in Alberta

According to IH, cyanobacteria can produce several types of toxin that can be poisonous to people, pets and livestock. Exposure to cyanobacteria toxin can occur through ingestion of or contact with contaminated water.

Story continues below advertisement

Further, algae blooms can remain in a water body for weeks to months.

Interior Health is advising to use the water in those lakes at this time.

It also added these tips:

  • If you obtain drinking water from the lake, you should use an alternate source, such as bottled water.
  • Boiling affected lake water will not remove the toxin.
  • Use an alternate source of drinking water for pets and livestock.
  • Do not swim in the water and avoid recreational activities such as, boating and waterskiing.
  • If your skin is exposed to contaminated water, rinse off with clean water immediately.
  • Exposure can result in symptoms that are visible shortly afterwards.
  • Symptons include dizziness, cramps, diarrhea, skin rash and mouth blisters.
Trending Now

For more information, visit HealthLinkBC or the province’s algae watch page.

Interior Health also has on its website a list of beach closures.

Click to play video: 'Researchers warn residents to be on lookout for blue-green algae in N.B. waters this summer'
Researchers warn residents to be on lookout for blue-green algae in N.B. waters this summer
Advertisement
More on Canada
Interior HealthBC Interiorsouthern interiorInterior Health AuthorityBlue-Green AlgaecyanobacteriaHealth warningalgae bloomsNicola LakeDouglas LakeNicola regionChapperon Lakecyanobacterial toxin
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices