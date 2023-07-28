AHS warns of possible whooping cough exposure in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s health authority is warning of possible pertussis/whooping cough exposure in southeast Calgary after three confirmed cases were identified.

All three confirmed cases are from one household in AHS’ Calgary Zone and are isolating at home. Individuals who had been potentially exposed to the confirmed cases are being notified directly by AHS.

Anyone who attended a large gathering or community event in Mackenzie Towne on July 2 and is experiencing a cough or other cold- or flu-like symptoms should isolate at home and call a family physician or Health Link at 811.

There are currently multiple pertussis cases in four zones in the province.

“Pertussis illness starts with a runny nose, sneezing, fever and mild cough,” AHS said. “Typically, over the duration of a week, the cough will become more severe with repetitive coughing spells. In younger children, these coughing spells are often followed by a ‘whooping’ sound when inhaling. Vomiting following a coughing spell is also common.”

The provincial health authority said immunization is the best way to prevent catching and spreading pertussis, along with regular hand-washing and not sharing food, drinks or cutlery.

Immunization is safe and free for all children under 18, as well as people who are in their third trimester of pregnancy and adults who haven’t received a pertussis vaccine for the past decade.