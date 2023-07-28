Federal funds improve Omemee Trail accessibility in City of Kawartha Lakes

The federal government provided nearly $130,000 to improve accessibility on the Omemee Trail in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Whitby Liberal MP Ryan Turnball was joined by John Hagarty, chair of the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail Association, on Friday to officially open the new upgraded trail section thanks to $129,997 in funding which was used to widen the trail and pave parts to help increase accessibility. Signage was added for improved wayfinding and access gates were repaired.

As of last week, the paving of 1.6 km of the Omemee section — from Sibley Avenue to Emily Street— is now complete and accessible for all public non-motorized use.

The funding is via the Active Transportation Fund. The Kawartha Trans Canada Trail Association and the Trans Canada Trail – National (Foundation) are contributing a combined $96,265.

Story continues below advertisement

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

“Public spaces where residents can gather and be active are the heart of any community,” said Turnball on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides more ways for Canadians to get safely around their communities while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. With more welcoming pathways, signage and access points, the Omemee Trail is sure to become a destination the whole community will enjoy.”

A paved section of the Omemee Trail. Kawartha Trans Canada Trail Association

Hagarty says the new paved trail was the result of the “vision and dedication” of the late Al MacPherson, the association’s trail volunteer/executive director, who died in June at the age of 52.

Story continues below advertisement

“These improvements will ensure children, youth and seniors will have a safe and accessible space for their daily activities,” Hagarty said. “This asset is now an integral part of this growing community. Our thanks to our funders who have made this trail enhancement possible. The ongoing support and partnership is much appreciated.”

The federal government says its Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada’s National Active Transportation Strategy.