Orlikow to take temporary leave from Winnipeg council

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime Winnipeg politician says he’s taking a temporary leave from city council and stepping down from his committee roles.

John Orlikow, who has represented the River Heights-Fort Garry ward since he was first elected in a 2009 by-election, released a statement Friday about his departure.

“Recently, I have been experiencing some physical health issues and after speaking with my doctor, I have decided that it is best that I take a temporary leave from council,” the statement said.

John Orlikow. Twitter / John Orlikow

“I have spoken with Mayor Gillingham and informed him that I am stepping aside as chair of the standing policy committee on community services and the budget working group to focus on getting better and ensure that city council can continue to make progress on important issues that matter to the residents of the River Heights-Fort Garry ward and all Winnipeggers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Orlikow said his office will remain open to constituents during his leave, and his assistant Georgina Sabesky, along with additional staff, will continue working with the community.

Gillingham said Friday that Orlikow’s departure will lead to changes on the city’s Executive Policy Committee (EPC).

Orlikow’s place on EPC will be taken over by rookie Coun. Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), who was first elected last fall.

“I want to thank Councillor Orlikow for his leadership on EPC over the past year, and wish him a quick and full recovery,” Gillingham said in a statement. “We all look forward to welcoming him back to the council chamber.”

“In the meantime, my staff will be in regular contact with Councillor Orlikow’s office to ensure residents of River Heights-Fort Garry continue to receive the assistance and services they require.”