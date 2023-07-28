4 injured, 2 seriously, after crash in Scarborough

Four people were injured in a collision in Scarborough on Thursday night, officials say.
Toronto Police said the crash happened near Markham Road and East Park Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.
Paramedics told Global News they took four people to hospital. Two were in serious to life-threatening condition and were taken to a trauma centre. Another two people were taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a man and a woman, who were the driver and the passenger, were among those seriously hurt.
Roads in the area were closed due to the investigation.
More on Toronto
- Liberals win pair of seats in Ontario provincial byelections
- ‘It is not right’: Some Toronto tenants go on rent strike to protest increases
- Scarborough RT to remain closed for at least 3 weeks amid derailment probe, TTC says
- Cold front to bring relief following ‘extremely hot’ conditions Friday in much of southern Ontario
Comments