4 injured, 2 seriously, after crash in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were injured in a collision in Scarborough on Thursday night, officials say.

Toronto Police said the crash happened near Markham Road and East Park Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took four people to hospital. Two were in serious to life-threatening condition and were taken to a trauma centre. Another two people were taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man and a woman, who were the driver and the passenger, were among those seriously hurt.

Roads in the area were closed due to the investigation.

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

On Markham Rd & East Park Blvd

– @TorontoMedics transporting a man & woman to hospital

– man has serious injuries

– woman has life-threatening injuries

– road closure

– N/B Markham Rd at Blakemanor Blvd

– expect delays and road closures in the area

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 28, 2023