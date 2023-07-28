Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4 injured, 2 seriously, after crash in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 7:09 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people were injured in a collision in Scarborough on Thursday night, officials say.

Toronto Police said the crash happened near Markham Road and East Park Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took four people to hospital. Two were in serious to life-threatening condition and were taken to a trauma centre. Another two people were taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man and a woman, who were the driver and the passenger, were among those seriously hurt.

Roads in the area were closed due to the investigation.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceScarboroughToronto crashMarkham RoadScarborough crasheast park boulevardmarkham roadeast park boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices