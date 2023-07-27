Menu

U.S. News

Trump faces additional charges in classified docs case, 3rd defendant added

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
Posted July 27, 2023 6:35 pm
Trump appears to discuss classified documents in audio recording
Former President Donald Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.

The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case, identified as Carlos De Oliveira, who prosecutors say was the property manager at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

More to come…

