Soldier found guilty on 3 charges in Kingston, Ont. court martial trial

A decision has been made in a court martial trial at the Canadian Forces base in Kingston.

After about two weeks of deliberations, Pte. Xolisile Nongqayi has been found guilty on three out of four charges.

She was found guilty on one charge of assault with a weapon, one charge of uttering threats to another member and one charge of fighting.

Nongqayi was found not guilty on one charge of uttering threats to another private.

She had pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

The four charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred between July 6, 2022 and March 2, 2023 around CFB Kingston.

According to a National Defence spokesperson who spoke with Global News at the beginning of the trial, she could be facing up to 10 years in prison.

Nongqayi will be back in court on Oct. 19 to receive her sentence.