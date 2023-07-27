Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Soldier found guilty on 3 charges in Kingston, Ont. court martial trial

By John Lawless Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 6:22 pm
The accused soldier will be back in court in the fall to receive her sentencing. View image in full screen
The accused soldier will be back in court in the fall to receive her sentencing. Global News
A decision has been made in a court martial trial at the Canadian Forces base in Kingston.

After about two weeks of deliberations, Pte. Xolisile Nongqayi has been found guilty on three out of four charges.

She was found guilty on one charge of assault with a weapon, one charge of uttering threats to another member and one charge of fighting.

Nongqayi was found not guilty on one charge of uttering threats to another private.

She had pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

The four charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred between July 6, 2022 and March 2, 2023 around CFB Kingston.

According to a National Defence spokesperson who spoke with Global News at the beginning of the trial, she could be facing up to 10 years in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

Nongqayi will be back in court on Oct. 19 to receive her sentence.

AssaultMilitaryTrialCAFArmed forcesCFB KingstonFightingCourt MartialXolisile Nongqayi
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

